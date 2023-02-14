NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for 79-year-old Hazel L. Williams, last seen in the 900 block of Scott St. around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Williams is about 5-foot-4, 140 pounds and has short white hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a floppy-brimmed hat, burgundy shirt, black leather jacket, tan pants and black boots.

Hazel L. Williams, 79, was last seen in the 900 block of Scott St. around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Norfolk Police. (Photo – Norfolk Police)

It is believed Williams suffers from dementia and needs medical assistance, police said. Police investigators said she might be located in Chesapeake.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.