NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are looking for 29-year-old Edward Wallace, who it said was last seen in the city Monday.

Wallace is 5′ 11 and weighs 185 lbs.

Wallace regularly rides Hampton Roads Transit and is also frequently at Military Highway, Newport News, and the Oceanfront, according to police.

Norfolk Police said “detectives are concerned about his wellbeing.” They urge anyone with information to call police.