NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are looking for 56-year-old Robert Keyser, last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of 37th Street.

Keyser is about 5-foot-10, 280 pounds and was last seen wearing a black cap, grey jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes, police said, and has an intellectual disability and may be in need of medical attention.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If seen, police ask that people call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted through the P3Tips mobile app.