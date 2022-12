Norfolk Police are looking for a man was last seen around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Gresham Drive. (Photo – Norfolk Police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are looking for a man was last seen around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Gresham Drive.

Melvin. L. Bazemore, 63, is about 5-foot-9, 185 pounds with a beard, short black hair and brown eyes. Police said he suffers from dementia and needs medication.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.