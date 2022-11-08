Norfolk Police are looking for two suspects in a trio of burglaries at ABC stores in the city Monday and Tuesday. (Photo – Norfolk Police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for two men who are connected to three burglaries that have taken place at ABC stores in the city over the past two days.

Police said the first took place around 1:15 a.m. Monday when a man reportedly entered an ABC store at 7862 Tidewater Dr. and took items.

About three-and-a-half hours later, around 4:45 a.m., police were advised of another burglary at an ABC store at 1595 International Blvd. Police believe the same suspects are responsible for another burglary at the same location that took place around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Security footage at the ABC stores show footage of the suspects, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or recognize the men involved are asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.