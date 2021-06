NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are on investigating a shooting.

It happened Saturday morning at 3:16 in the 300 block of East Little Creek Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.