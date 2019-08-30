Three men shot on Lyons Ave. in Fairmont Park area of Norfolk; suspect in custody

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a triple shooting not far from the scene of a double homicide Tuesday night in the Fairmont Park neighborhood.

All three men shot have life-threatening injuries, and police have a suspect in custody.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Lyons Ave., where Lafayette Blvd. and Chesapeake Blvd. meet, just before 9 p.m.

ANOTHER SCENE is at the 2900 blk of Pershing Ave. Here multiple evidence markers at in the street between Lyons Ave and Flanders Ave @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/WWnxETd0tK — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) August 30, 2019

The double homicide Tuesday night in the area happened in the 2100 block of Bellevue Avenue. Kenny and Percell Williams were identified as the victims.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.