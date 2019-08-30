Breaking News
DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse customers can once again access WAVY-TV & FOX43

Three men shot on Lyons Ave. in Fairmont Park area of Norfolk; suspect in custody

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a triple shooting not far from the scene of a double homicide Tuesday night in the Fairmont Park neighborhood.

All three men shot have life-threatening injuries, and police have a suspect in custody.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Lyons Ave., where Lafayette Blvd. and Chesapeake Blvd. meet, just before 9 p.m.

The double homicide Tuesday night in the area happened in the 2100 block of Bellevue Avenue. Kenny and Percell Williams were identified as the victims.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

