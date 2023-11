NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating an early morning shooting on Flanders Avenue not far from Chesapeake Boulevard.

Police say the call came in just before 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Flanders Avenue and are currently investigating the scene.

We are hold that a person called police while own their way to the hospital in their own call.

We will are working to learn about what happened.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.