NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department is hosting an event to meet the city’s new Chief of Police, Mark Talbot.

Councilmembers Courtney Doyle and Andria McClellan will introduce Norfolk residents to Talbot at 6 p.m. July 24 at the Lambert’s Point Community Center on 42nd Street. The discussion will center on crime, crime prevention and public safety.

The event is free and open to the public.

