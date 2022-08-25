NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk has hired Morris & McDaniel Management Consultants out of Alexandria to help them with a national search for the city’s next police chief, four months after the abrupt resignation of former Police Chief Larry Boone.

The city says residents will be invited to participate in public meetings to get input on the “needs and expectations” for the next chief.

The search is expected to take place over the next few months, the city says.

Michael Goldsmith has been serving as interim chief since Boone’s departure.

Two officers who spoke anonymously with 10 On Your Side said earlier this month that they believe Boone was a scapegoat, fired after a recent string of high-profile shootings in the downtown area.

Meanwhile Norfolk City Council also voted this week to provide new physical and mental health services to police officers, with the goal of retaining officers. As of August, the department had more than 260 vacancies, more than 33% of the department.