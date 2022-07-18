NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation is underway following a late-night shooting in Norfolk on Sunday.

According to dispatch, the shooting occurred just before midnight in the 2800 block of Woodland Avenue, off E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in the Broad Creek area.

When officers arrived on scene, they located one victim with non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side has contacted police to learn more about the victim and the incidents that led up to the shooting.