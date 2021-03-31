Norfolk officials conduct assessment for mass vaccination clinic in former Macy’s at Military Circle Mall

Photo provided by the Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Office.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Last week, a multidisciplinary team from the Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, joined the Federal Emergency Management Agency in an assessment of a federally supported community vaccination center.

The vaccination clinic will be held at the former Macy’s in Norfolk at Military Circle Mall.

The center is one of several similar sites in Virginia, with others in Portsmouth, Petersburg, etc. The federal government says it was selected due to its central location and other criteria such as socioeconomic status, minority status, languages, etc.

FEMA officially opened that location as a Type 2 center that is capable of administering approximately 3,000 vaccinations a day. This supports President Joe Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccinations within the first 100 days of his administration.

Before the assessment team could assemble, the Norfolk District Emergency Management Office team was first to go into action at the vacant department store.

The day prior, district EM specialists said they received the FEMA mission assignment and task order.

In less than three hours of receiving the task order, officials said the team was assembled and in less than 24 hours they were on location.

By the following day, the assessment report was in the hands of FEMA officials.

“The Norfolk District Emergency Management Office works diligently throughout the year to maintain close contact with federal and state, local, tribal and territorial partners to ensure we’re ready and relationships are established before a disaster or national emergency, such as COVID-19, occurs,” said Norfolk District Emergency Management Specialist Alex J. Gurchinoff Schlebach.

According to the FEMA website, vaccination centers are established by the state, local, tribal or territorial partners and may receive any combination of federal equipment, funding, and personnel.

The locations may vary in size and number of vaccinations they can administer in a day.

While the federal government is working to increase the COVID-19 vaccine supply across the nation, FEMA said they are, “simultaneously building the infrastructure to host the administration of vaccinations at locations that will remain adaptable when the vaccine supply becomes more available.”

