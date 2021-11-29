Norfolk officer fired for Rittenhouse defense donation seeks job back in wake of acquittal

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former Norfolk Police lieutenant spoke with 10 On Your Side about his continued fight for answers after he was fired this past Spring. Bill Kelly had a 19-year career in law enforcement, but it only took about four days for him to lose it.

It was last April when the city learned about his donation to the Kyle Rittenhouse legal defense fund. Kyle Rittenhouse is the man charged with the murder of two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August.

“He may have been there unwisely, but he didn’t seem like he was there for malice and having watched the video I thought that it was a pretty clear-cut case of self-defense,” explained Kelly.

Kelly, who served as the executive officer of NPD’s internal affairs division, made an anonymous donation to Rittenhouse’s defense fund the previous September. However, Kelly used his city issued email address, the Guardian newspaper initially reported.

“I donated $25, off-duty, of my own money, and I gave some words of encouragement. I didn’t think much of it. I continued on with my life and several months later I got a phone call. Somebody had told me that people were calling the police department complaining about my donation,” said Kelly.

The donation from Kelly included the comment, “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong” and “Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.”

After pressure was applied by the community, city leaders fired him.

“I felt like, I was like, a sacrificial lamb. Like they were willing to discard me in an effort to make the pressure from certain parts of the public go away,” he said. Kelly explained that he’d received death threats against himself and his family. “It was a person talking about how police wouldn’t take the lives of citizens seriously until them and their family started being killed,” said Kelly. “So, I had to have a different conversation with my kids, but it all worked out in the end.”

As a law enforcement veteran, Kelly says he used his experience and videos seen on the internet to make his judgments on the incident.

“I’m a 19-year veteran of the police department. I spent time in violent crime, including homicides, and I’ve seen cases where people make claims of self-defense. I’m familiar with the laws here in Virginia, and the statutory law, and the case law nationwide. So that helps form my opinion, but again that’s just my personal opinion.”

A month after Kelly’s firing, a Wisconsin jury agreed with him. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges stemming from that August night in Kenosha.

Now, in the wake of Rittenhouse’s acquittal a week ago, supporters of Kelly are pushing for a reversal of the decision to let him go and asking for the Norfolk Police Department to give him his job back.

Kelly has also appealed the decision. He and his attorney hope a hearing will be scheduled soon for late January.

