NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — VisitNorfolk is making it easier to explore the Mermaid City for everyone, including those with disabilities.

They’ve released a new accessibility guide to the city to help not only those who face difficulties with mobility, but those with sensory challenges and more.

“At the heart of Norfolk’s vibrancy lies a diverse community, and we take immense pride in

celebrating that diversity,” says Sarah Hughes, Vice President of Marketing & Communications

for VisitNorfolk. “We believe that travel should be an enriching experience for everyone,

regardless of their abilities, and we hope that the Norfolk Accessibility Guide will be a one-stop

resource for travelers to access the information they need to plan a getaway they’ll love.”

The guide shows accessible options at more than 20 museums, sporting venues and other attractions in Norfolk.

It’s available at www.visitnorfolk.com under the resources tab and at the guide’s direct link page at https://www.visitnorfolk.com/norfolk-accessibility-guide/.