NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – At the Huntersville Community Center, the game of life includes the game of survival.

“Every night we have a shooting. Every night we have some type of life that’s lost,” Tyree McFarland said.

Tyree McFarland, Julian Pete and Anthony Clary (WAVY Photo – Regina Mobley)

Across the city gang related violence is destroying lives, families and hope. Three men who escaped it all have returned to restore the village.

“He’s gonna take care of the Huntersville section, he’s gonna take the Norview section and we got another gentleman taking care of the Berkley section,” Anthony Clary said.

Tyree” Tye” McFarland, Anthony” Ant” Clary and Julian “Teeny Weeny” Pete, who played Nighthawks basketball in their youth, have retooled the program to include programs for the entire family.

“The larger families in the neighborhoods can go to that neighborhood and skate for free,” Pete said.

It’s going to include skating, video games, buses and community resources.

The three OG’s have resources and an urgent message.

Wednesday night, a half mile from the Huntersville community center, a 17-year-old boy was shot in a case that involved several people and several guns.

“I’m asking put the guns down, support us,” Pete said.

And the Nighthawks men say they will support you.

“We need more of that one-on-one relationship that’s missing in community,” Clary said, “and that will start the ball rolling.”