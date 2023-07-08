NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Nighthawks have a new game plan to tackle gun violence. Every Friday and Saturday through Aug. 12, four city community centers will host basketball games and a variety of activities. The goal is to keep youth off the streets and put an end to senseless shootings.

“Just trying to get these kids off the streets,” said organizer Julian “Teeny Weeny” Pete. Pete participated in Nighthawks basketball when he was younger.

This summer, the program has expanded to include events at the Norview, Young Terrace and Southside Berkley rec centers, in addition to Huntersville.

“It’s a great time,” said Ed Matthews, assistant director for Norfolk Parks and Recreation. “We’re fun, we’re safe and we’re doing a lot of great things.”

From 9 p.m. to midnight, teens and their families can play basketball, arcade games, go roller skating on a portable rink or take a fitness class.

“Just come here for maybe five minutes and that five minutes turns into two hours. That two hours might turn into weeks at a time or for the next eight weeks,” Pete explained.

The ultimate goal is to put the guns down and be active in the community.

“Keep people away from gun violence and fighting, killing, shooting all that stuff,” said 22-year-old Dawann Surrency.

This is Surrency’s second year playing Nighthawks basketball. Surrency said he’s grateful for the program because he would otherwise be sitting around at home. The added activities this summer, he says, are a bonus.

“Last year we didn’t have none of that stuff,” Surrency said, “and it’s cool for them doing it again this year.”

The program is sponsored by the city of Norfolk, local law enforcement and Rec League. You can find the full summer schedule here.