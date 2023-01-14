NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22.

Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along with masking, though social distancing requirements can be waived if everyone is wearing a mask.

The shipyard said masking is not required if an employee is alone in an enclosed office space or alone in their personal workspaces if separated from other personnel by cubicle walls. It is also not required for those who work in high bay areas with open air and natural ventilation. Other shipyard employees working at Naval Station Norfolk and assigned to certain offsite locations would follow policies set by their leadership at their destination.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting community levels of medium in Norfolk, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Isle of Wight County, James City County, Southampton County, York County, Poquoson and Chesapeake, and high in Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News.

According to the CDC, Norfolk had 378 total cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Jan. 11, an increase of more than 67% from the previous week.