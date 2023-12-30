NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A ship stationed out of Norfolk, the USS GRAVELY, shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles while responding to a Houthi attack on merchant vessel across seas.
On Dec. 30, around 12:30 p.m. ET, or 8:30 p.m. in Sana’a, the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU reported that they were struck by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea, the U.S. Central Command said, in a social media post.
The ship that was Singapore-flagged and Denmark-owned/operated requested assistance, and the USS GRAVELY and USS LABOON responded. The vessel can reportedly still sail, and there are no reported injuries.
The USS GRAVELY shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the ships, marking the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19, according to the U.S. Central Command.
