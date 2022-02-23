Norfolk native Joe Bryant Jr. leading NSU in historic season

NORFOLK, Va. (Release via NSU Athletics) — Senior Joe Bryant Jr. has earned MEAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors for the fourth time this season. He previously won it after the first week of the season, part of a stretch of three straight players of the week for the Spartans, and again on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1.

Bryant tied his season-high of 29 points in the Spartans win over Coppin State on Saturday. He followed that up with a 20 point performance against Morgan State on Monday. He averaged 4.5 rebounds a game as well as 5.0 assists per game. He is currently atop the MEAC standings in scoring with 16.9 points per game while his 92.2% free-throw percentage is ranked fifth nationally and leads the conference.

The Spartans play at home their final three games starting with a Saturday evening game against S.C. State at 6 p.m. from inside Echols Hall.