NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The MacArthur Memorial will host a lecture and Q&A this month that is open to the public on the Russian-Ukrainian War.

The museum and research center is hosting Ukrainian Air Force Colonel Hennadiy Kovalenko. He will present on “The Russian-Ukrainian War: Recent Developments, Strategic Perspectives & American Assistance”. The event will take place Saturday, October 22 at 1 p.m. at the museum and library, located at 198 Bank Street.

A release from the event says the lecture will cover the history of the conflict, recent developments, proposed strategy for the future, and recent history of American military assistance to Ukraine.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit this site or contact the MacArthur Memorial at 757-441-2965.