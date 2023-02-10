NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday for being a felon in possession of a gun.

The Department of Justice says 26-year-old Louis Bernard Lee, a former affiliate of the criminal street gang the United Blood Nation, was previously convicted for using that gun in a shooting on April 26, 2021. He was convicted in Norfolk Circuit Court for attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and had been sentenced in December.

This additional charge and sentence came after Lee was stopped by an Old Dominion University police officer for speeding on May 7, 2021. Lee at the time was wanted for the April 26 shooting.

Prosecutors say Lee had two guns in his car at the time, as well as a loaded 30-round extended clip and a loaded 50-round drum magazine.

The DOJ says this case was part of its Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) violent crime reduction efforts. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham M. Stolle and Assistant U.S. Attorney John F. Butler prosecuted.