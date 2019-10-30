Norfolk man to serve 25 years after pleading guilty in death of girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man charged in the murder of his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Demont Harris entered the plea for one count of felony homicide and two counts of child abuse/neglect for the death of Heaven Watkins. The medical examiner ruled the 11-year-old died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso back in May 2018 in the 100 block of W. Balview Avenue.

Harris received a sentence of 60 years, but 35 years were suspended, leaving 25 years to serve.

Watkins’ mother, Latoya Monique Smith, was also charged with felony homicide in Heaven’s death and pleaded guilty on October 17, 2018. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on February 7, 2020.