NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man, Ye Wang, received a 37-month prison sentence for conspiring with others to launder money.

According to court documents, between January 2021 and May 4, 2022, Wang along with co-defendants Si Liu and Yang Gao, operated illegal massage parlors in Virginia Beach and Williamsburg, profiting from prostitution.

Gao managed daily operations, collected money from commercial sex, provided transportation and maintained facilities. Wang assisted Gao, while Liu facilitated the exploitation, managed advertising and encouraged sex acts, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

The trio traveled to their massage parlors located in Virginia Beach and Williamsburg multiple times to collect the prostitution proceeds.

The proceeds were then deposited into various bank accounts and transferred to the members through cash deliveries and via mobile banking.

The trio laundered $696,706.65, leading to the sentences and forfeiting assets worth over $1,000,000.

Liu and Gao were sentenced earlier to 30 and 48 months, according to the release.