NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man abandoned his car in Ghent Saturday morning because of tidal flooding.

David Garcia said was driving his black BMW to work around 3 a.m. when he drove through a flooded road.

“I thought I was going to make it through, but I guess not,” Garcia said.

He said he waited in his car for about 45 minutes and then walked home.

“It was about three feet of water,” Garcia said.

His car was left in the middle of the lane near the intersection of Olney Road, and Boush Street.

The car stayed there for around four hours.

“Nobody’s hit it,” Garcia said.

His car wasn’t alone. A white car in the opposite lane was also left in the road.



10 On Your Side saw the driver of the white car return when the flood waters went away.

Our crew got to the area around 5 a.m. and the roads were already flooded. The water covered up nearly half of both cars.

Garcia had to get his car towed and hopes any damages can be repaired.

Despite the setback, he smiled and stayed positive.

“What can you do? I’m not going to sit here and be mad about it,” Garcia said.

He said he will make a different choice if faced with flood water again.

“I think I’m going to stay home,” Garcia said.