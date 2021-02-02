Norfolk man gets 15 months for cyberstalking mayor of Tulsa; threats used to force cancellation of Trump rally

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man will spend 15 months in prison for cyberstalking the mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in an effort to stop a campaign rally by former President Donald Trump, prosecutors say.

Adam Maxwell Donn, 41, will serve 15 months and then three years of supervised release after sending intimidating messages to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family. He was also ordered to pay $2,380 in restitution to the victim.

Prosecutors say Donn sent 44 emails and 14 phone messages from June 11 through June 22, 2020, in an effort to get Bynum to cancel Trump’s indoor campaign rally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Words can and do lead to violence. That was the fear of the Bynum family as they received Adam Donn’s vile and violent threats to inflict harm upon them. This sentence sends a clear message that there are real life consequences in the form of federal prison time for anyone who wants to engage in cyberstalking,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Sadly, we see far too many instances of online harassment, threats, and cyberstalking in today’s society. I hope Adam Donn’s prison sentence will deter others from engaging in similar conduct.”

He was first charged in July 2020, and Donn admitted to the harassment, which including threatening messages referencing Bynum’s young children, during a plea hearing in October.