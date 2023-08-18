NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man was convicted of felony hit-and-run Thursday in Norfolk Circuit Court after pleading guilty as charged to leaving the scene of a fatal crash last summer.

Marion Trai Strong is set to be sentenced Oct. 20.

Police said Strong, of Norfolk, was driving a black BMW on Tidewater Drive on June 24, 2022 when after driving through an underpass, was observed driving fast and swerving off the road in the 2400 block and onto the sidewalk, his car striking 36-year-old Karl H. Wilkerson. Many people stopped to help Wilkerson, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, but he died of his injuries after being taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Strong’s car then struck a tree and flipped over, and he got out of the car through a window, took off the license plates and hopped in a getaway car, according to police. Strong was photographed by a witness getting into a getaway car, the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said, while holding license plates and leaving the scene, and did not check on the victim.

Strong fled the state before being apprehended by U.S. Marshals and returned to Norfolk.

“In any vehicle crash, everyone absolutely must stay at the scene to help anyone who is injured,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Leaving the scene only makes it worse. It may cost a victim his life, and it will come with consequences to the person who leaves. Stay and help.”

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily A. Woodley is prosecuting Strong’s case on behalf of the Commonwealth.