NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Public Library, in cooperation with the Virginia Department of Health, will be offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits at four of its branch locations, including the Slover Library.

The city said the test kits are on a first-come, first-served basis and can be picked up during operational hours at the circulation desk.

The Slover Library, at 235 E. Plume St. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The other libraries with COVID-19 test kits are the Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at Broad Creek at 1425 Norchester Ave., the Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch at 111 W. Ocean View Ave. and the Richard A. Tucker Memorial Branch at 2350 Berkley Ave.

Kits are available while supplies last and are limited to two per household. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should have someone pick up the tests on their behalf.

No library card is required.