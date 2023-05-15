NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk has launched its second round of funding availability for housing developers and local nonprofits.

The application for this funding availability is open from May 15 to June 2 and will go towards the development of housing, shelters, and support for vulnerable populations. This comes after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded Norfolk with $4,517,686 for the HOME-ARP program.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those who are eligible for this funding are those who adhere to the Notice of Funding Availability (NoFA) directions, apply and demonstrate interest and have the capacity to administer activities that are in Norfolk’s HOME-ARP Allocation Plan.

Those who were able to apply during the first round of application do not have to apply again. Preliminary applications must be electronically submitted through Norfolk’s Grant Solicitation Portal, and those who meet all of the threshold requirements will then have to complete a full application in June.