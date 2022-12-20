NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new report says Norfolk International Airport is the 8th worst nationwide for holiday travel.

The rankings from Forbes Advisor are based on criteria ranging from flight delays, cancellations and holiday ticket costs.

The report shows that on average nearly 6 percent of flights arrive late to Norfolk. In addition, for this holiday season the average ticket from the airport costs more than $430.

The worst airport for holiday travel was Westchester County Airport in New York, Forbes said. The best was Long Beach Airport.

