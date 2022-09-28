NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While Hampton Roads isn’t expected to see significant wind or other issues (outside of rain) from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the major hurricane’s impact in Florida is expected to have ripple effects on the airline industry.

Norfolk International Airport expects air travel to be impacted through this week. The major storm (nearly a category 5 hurricane as of Wednesday morning) was set to make landfall late Wednesday on the west coast of Florida.

Some airports in Florida have closed ahead of the storm and have canceled hundreds of flights. Breeze Airways actually moved their Florida-based aircraft to Norfolk for safekeeping.

Many airlines have implemented change fee waivers for impacted areas. Check with your airline and confirm your flight status before your flight, ORF says.

