NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk International Airport is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The Norfolk Airport Authority and several airport tenants are hiring for full-time and or part-time positions.

A list of the companies and the positions they are seeking to fill is below.

Transportation Security Administration | Transportation Security Officers

| Transportation Security Officers HMSHost – Airport Restaurants | Starbucks Baristas, Cooks, Utility Associates

– | Starbucks Baristas, Cooks, Utility Associates Unifi (Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines) | Ground Operations Agents

| Ground Operations Agents United Ground Express (United Airlines) | Ground Operations Agents, Customer Service Agents

| Ground Operations Agents, Customer Service Agents Huntleigh USA – Skycaps and Associated Services | Passenger Service Agents, Janitorial Attendants

– | Passenger Service Agents, Janitorial Attendants Enterprise Holdings – Alamo – Enterprise – National Car Rental | Customer Experience Agents, Drivers, Return Agents

– | Customer Experience Agents, Drivers, Return Agents Norfolk Airport Authority – Airport Operator | Maintenance Mechanic, Landside Operations Coordinator, Operations Officer, Police Dispatcher (part-time)

Organizers want to remind attendees that airport employment is conditional upon a successful 10-year background check. Additionally, applicants should bring a photo ID, copies of their resume, and be prepared for a possible immediate job offer.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the arrivals terminal lobby (baggage claim area) near carousel 5.