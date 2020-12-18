Norfolk International Airport to host holiday music series

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport has partnered with the Virginia Arts Festival and Norfolk Botanical Garden to bring the community a holiday music series this month.

Music featuring “Festive Interludes with Wings & Strings” and “Jazz Flights with The Jet Setters” will take place at the Main Passenger Terminal Lobby located inside the airport on December 17, 18, 21, 22, 23 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

“Wings & Strings” is a quartet of professional string musicians who will perform each morning for the event. Each afternoon, “The Jet Setters,” a trio of professional jazz musicians, will perform holiday favorites.

“We are pleased to partner with the world-renowned Virginia Arts Festival along with our neighbor Norfolk Botanical Garden to offer a memorable event for travelers, visitors, and airport staff,” comments Robert Bowen, Norfolk Airport Authority Executive Director.

The festive arrangements will be put together by designers from the Norfolk Botanical Garden using natural foliage from the Garden’s grounds.

Visitors can also shop at the FAO Schwarz holiday pop-up store in the Main Lobby.

In the interest of public health, travelers and guests are reminded to maintain social distance while within the airport. Complimentary masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Main Passenger Terminal Lobby at Norfolk International Airport is located at 2200 Norview Avenue in Norfolk.