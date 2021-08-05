Norfolk hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic August 6 at St. Paul’s Church of God

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Norfolk will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on August 6.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church of God in Christ Community Hall on Isaac Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcomed.

Johnson & Johnson (one dose), Moderna (first and second dose) and Pfizer (first and second dose) COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older.

Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

“As new variants emerge, vaccination remains the most important public health action to end the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Parham Jaberi, acting district health director for Norfolk. “The best way to stop variants from developing in the first place is to stop the spread of the virus.”

Guests are encouraged to wear a mask and stay at least six feet away from others.