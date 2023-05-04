NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in connection to an April homicide in Norfolk was arrested after a pursuit through Norfolk, Portsmouth and Chesapeake, Norfolk police announced Thursday.

This comes after another suspect in the April 8 homicide, Tyjohn Lavon Brooks, was arrested back on April 19 in Florence, South Carolina, after fleeing.

Cevan O. Pierce, 23, faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm. He was wanted in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Antonio Wilson, who died after a shooting on April 8 in the 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd., near the Attucks Theatre and Church Street.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. that day and found Wilson at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Norfolk police were helped in the arrest by local law enforcement and U.S. Marshals, who said Tuesday that they believed Pierce was hiding out locally. They offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Marshals say Pierce, who can be identified through a “Gotti Gang” tattoo on his neck, has three prior felony convictions and has been arrested in Norfolk in the past for the shooting of a 12-year-old.