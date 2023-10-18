NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health will be hosting COVID-19 and flu clinics over three Saturdays.

Clinics will be held on Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and Nov. 18 at 830 Southampton Ave. Each of the clinics will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is recommended that those planning to attend make an appointment by calling the Norfolk Department of Health a 757-683-2735. A limited number of walk-in will be accepted. Parents or guardians of children under the age of three can schedule appointments during normal business hours.

Organizers remind attendees to bring their insurance cards because the vaccinations must be billed to medical insurance. For the uninsured, the COVID-19 vaccine is fully covered by the Bridge Access Program.

“Getting vaccinated is a simple and effective way to prevent yourself and your loved ones from serious illness due to these viruses” said Dr. Susan Girois, MD, MPH, FACP, Health Director of Norfolk Department of Public Health.

At the Saturday clinics, the flu vaccine fee will be waived for children and adults who are uninsured.

The Norfolk Department of Health urges all residents to update their COVID-19 vaccination and receive their annual flu vaccination if they haven’t already done so.

For more information about COVID-19 click here and for more information about influenza click here.