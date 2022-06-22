NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools has shared the list of sites for its free summer feeding program.

It starts Monday, June 27, and is free for those 18 and under on a first come, first serve basis. No enrollment is necessary.

The locations and times are listed here on NPS’ website.

There are changes this year to the federally-funded program. Dinner and weekend meals will no longer be provided, and children must be present to get the meal. They also must eat it on site, NPS says.

