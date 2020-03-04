Norfolk firefighters respond to Norfolk School Administration Building for burning HVAC equipment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters responded to the Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building on E. City Hall Ave. on Wednesday morning, after HVAC equipment caught fire on the building’s fourth floor.

Firefighters say they arrived to the 800 E. City Hall Ave. building at 7:14 a.m. and the fire was marked under control at 7:49 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters didn’t say how much damage the fire caused. They said they were still removing water and securing equipment just before 9 a.m., and the building would reopen around 10 a.m.

It’s unclear how the fire started.