NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Norfolk Fire-Rescue units responded to the report of a residential fire early Monday morning.

Officials said they were notified of the residential fire around 3:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Ethel Avenue, near Lucile Avenue and Columbus Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, they located a fire in a crawl space. The fire was extinguished before it could spread into the home.

According to Battalion Chief Williams, three people were home at the time of the fire. They were all examined and treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

No injuries have been reported.

All occupants have been displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.

Battalion Chief Williams noted that the fire is still under investigation, and is suspicious.