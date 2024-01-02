NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue is looking for the next group of firefighters to join its department.

The annual recruitment campaign has begun. From Jan. 1 to Feb. 7, the application period is open.

Digital Host Sarah Goode spoke to Battalion Chief Glen Williams about the application process, open house events and the department. Watch the full Digital Desk conversation in the video player on this page.

What is NFR?

According to Williams, Norfolk-Fire Rescue is one of the oldest fire departments in the nation. It began in 1871. The department has more than 100 years of fire service and more than 30 years of pre-hospital emergency medical service (EMS) response.

“We have a lot of history and a lot of tradition here at Norfolk Fire-Rescue,” Williams said.

Williams said each day is different.

“We run the most emergency calls out of any city in our area,” Williams said. “We are a very busy department, which, for those that want to actually be firefighters and help people, that’s your opportunity.”

It’s a busy city with different terrains and emergency situations. Williams said they see a variety of diverse calls between the waterways, suburbs, city, universities, cruise ship terminal, naval base and the airport.

“It’s definitely an experience every day we are on the street here, there’s never the same call,” said Williams.

Firefighters are cross-trained. They work in fire-rescue and as medics, all receiving training at least to the advanced EMT level.

“It is advanced life care,” Williams said. “Everybody is at that minimum requirement. We take turns riding on the ambulance as well as on the fire trucks.”

The department has newer recruits from the last several years and there are more experienced firefighters. Some have been in the field for decades.

“Twenty-seven years is almost our average right now for some of our seasoned veterans,” said Williams.

Williams himself has been in the field for over 20 years.

“Me personally, I knew when I was very young, this was just something I wanted to do,” said Williams.

NFR Open House

The department is hosting two open house events in January. They both will be held at the Norfolk Fire-Rescue Training Center, 7120 Granby St.

Open House #1: Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Open House #2: Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The events will give potential applicants information about the job and department. Tables will be set up with a variety of groups including, “day in the life of a firefighter,” city benefits, personnel, women in public safety and mental health. In addition, you can also apply in person.

“Everybody that will be there is excited and will want to help new people come aboard and share the experiences that we have,” Williams said.

Applying to NFR

Those interested in applying must meet these requirements, below.

High school diploma or GED equivalent

Valid driver’s license

Must be at least 18 years of age at time of application

For those interested in a career as a firefighter, Williams encourages you to stop by a local fire house and engage with the teams there. He said it is a great resource to learn about the path and what it entails.

“For me, it’s been the most rewarding career I could’ve ever imagined,” Williams said. “I’ve been here for 22 years now, and I still enjoy coming to work clearly. We’re trying to get other people that will love the job as much as we do. You get to save people’s lives and make a difference in your career.”

Williams said it’s not just a team people will join, but rather, a family, at Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Visit www.Norfolk.gov/NFREmployment to learn more about employment. To find out more information, call 757-664-6608 or email fire-recruiter@norfolk.gov.

After the initial application, chosen candidates will continue with a diligent hiring process, including a written test, physical agility test and other examinations.

The department forecasts decisions on the next academy class to be made in June 2024. The academy begins in August 2024.

Watch the full conversation in the video player on this page to hear more about recruitment timeline, process and the department.