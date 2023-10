NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews forced their way into a home Wednesday morning to put a fire.

Just before 10 a.m., crews received a call about a fire on the 200 block of Poplar Avenue. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the garage.

Fire crews forced their way inside and had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

No one was home and no one will be displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.