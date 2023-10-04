NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to an apartment fire Wednesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue received a call about a fire in an apartment complex on the 5400 block Greenplain Road.

Courtesy of Norfolk Fire-Rescue Courtesy of Norfolk Fire-Rescue Courtesy of Norfolk Fire-Rescue

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from one of the units. Crews forced their way into the apartment and found a small kitchen fire and quickly extinguished it.

After investigating, the Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the stove burner was left on sparking combustibles close to the stove.

The sprinkler system contained the fire until crews arrived.

No one was hurt.