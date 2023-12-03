NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire Chief John DiBacco is stepping down to take the same job in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The City of Hagerstown made the announcement this week, saying DiBacco will officially take over for outgoing Chief Steve Lohr on Jan. 7, 2024, though he will be in town during the transition period as well.

DiBacco has been with Norfolk Fire-Rescue since 1992, and has served as chief since 2020.

“I am very proud to pass the fire chief’s duties and responsibilities to Chief John DiBacco,” Lohr said in a release. “He will command a team of fire service professionals who will surely carry HFD’s success into the future. Our citizens are fortunate that John has agreed to serve this community after distinguishing himself in the Tidewater region of Virginia for over 30 years.”

Hagerstown in its announcement also said it’s reinstating its deputy fire chief position, and promoting Battalion Chief Adam Hopkins to that position to serve under DiBacco.