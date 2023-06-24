NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This Fourth of July, Festevents wants to make certain that Hampton Roads celebrates Independence Day with bang.

On June 30, the Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration happens at Ocean View Beach Park along the Chesapeake Bay.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with family-friendly games and activities as well as live music from Wonderland. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Food trucks will also be on site

The 40th Annual Fourth of July Great American Picnic takes place on Tuesday July 4 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

Things get underway at 5 p.m. with live patriotic music, food and family-friendly activities. Then at 9:30 p.m. fireworks light up the Norfolk sky.

To learn more about Norfolk Festevents’ 2023 Season of Events, visit Festevents.org.