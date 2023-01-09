NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents unveiled its 41st season of events, which begins in early May with the 15th annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival.

That event takes places May 6-7, followed by the 33rd annual Bayou Boogaloo Cajun Music & Food Festival May 19-21.

Tickets for both festivals, along with additional ticketed events, can be found on bit.ly/FesteventsTix.

The 47th annual Norfolk Harborfest: Music, Food & Maritime Festival will take place June 9-11 and is the longest-running free maritime festival in the U.S. It includes the Parade of Sail, live music, a fireworks show, family programming, culinary experiences and other events.

Highlights of the rest of the 2023 season include:

40th anniversary celebration for the Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks – July 4

40th anniversary of the Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival – Aug. 18-19, headlined by smooth jazz legends Dave Koz and Gerald Albright.

3rd annual Juneteenth in the Park Celebration – June 17

22nd annual Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival – July 22

Virginia Symphony Orchestra Concert in the Park Sunday, July 23

3rd annual NashFest Music & Food Festival – Sept. 16

34th annual Virginia Children’s Festival – Oct. 7

35th annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival – Oct. 21-22

10th annual Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Marketplace – Dec. 2

Norfolk Festevents will also be producing the annual summertime events in Ocean View Beach Park, including the Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks, TGOV Friday Night series, and Big Bands on the Bay series, and daily operations at TowneBank Fountain Park in downtown Norfolk.

Visit OceanViewBeachPark.org for more details on Ocean View events.

Ticket prices for the Spring/Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festivals are:

Saturday: $30/advance, $35/week-of, $40/day-of

Sunday: $25/advance, $30/week-of, $35/day-of

Saturday tasting: $40/advance, $45/week-of, $50/day-of

Saturday table: $425

Sunday table: $375

Boater package: $225

Bayou Boogaloo Cajun Music & Food Festival

Single-day pass: $10/advance, $15/day-of

Weekend pass: $20/advance, $30/week-of

Boater package: $90

Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival

1-day general admission: $35/advance, $45 week-of

2-day general admission: $60/advance, $70 week-of

1-day reserved: $50/advance, $60/week-of

2-day reserved: $90/advance, $100/week-of

2-day VIP reserved: $220

Boater package: $225

.Virginia Children’s Festival