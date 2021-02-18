Norfolk family hopes community can help get adaptive bike for 5-year-old son

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It didn’t take long for the parents of Camden Ward to discover he was different than most children.

“At 5 months old, he was diagnosed with failure to thrive so he had to have a G-tube [gastrostomy tube] put in his belly. We had to feed him directly because he would not eat”

Camden’s dad and mom, David and Wendy, say as he got older, they discovered he had other issues — including autism and epilepsy.

Camden’s life may never be normal by most people’s standards, but one dream his family has is for him to be able to enjoy riding a bike, instead of just watching the neighborhood kids do it from the other side of the glass.



“He’ll watch them out the window and he’ll stare, and he’ll see them riding by and he’ll want to basically run after them,” explained David.

One of the only ways he’ll be able to ride is with a pricey adaptive bike and this is something his family hopes the community can help them achieve.

The bike allows someone else to pedal in the back while he rides up front.

There is the potential to win one as a prize from a site called the Great Bike Giveaway. The way it works is you have to have the most votes — or raise $4,600 to pay for the bike in full.

So far, the family says they’ve raised about $2,000.

“We don’t know if he’ll be able to ever grasp the concept of how to ride a bike and how to use the pedals; how to safely ride a bike without riding his bike out into traffic. So, it’ll give him a chance to be a ‘normal kid,'” said Wendy.

Whether they’re able to get the bike or not, Camden’s family hopes his life teaches others to have sympathy and patience. They say no matter what someone may look like, you never know what challenges they are working to overcome.

The vote portion deadline is March 10 and if you’re interested in donating please click here.