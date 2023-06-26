NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More rain could be too much for local cities drainage systems to handle.

As Hampton Roads prepares for another storm, Norfolk’s Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response, Jim Redick, is concerned.

“We typically refer to them here as rain bombs that are going to inundate any system we have,” Redick said. “I mean, our public works folks do what they do best. They’re out there making sure all the rain pumps and all the infrastructure is ready to go, but it can only process so much.”

Redick said we could potentially see downed trees and power lines, so have your flashlights and extra batteries ready and stay informed. Redick encourages every one to sign up for your city’s alert system.

“I’m not equating this to (Hurricane) Matthew but I’m kind of thinking about Matthew,” he said. “I mean, all the properties that were flooded during Hurricane Matthew, none of them were in a coastal area.”

Clearing debris like lawn clippings from the curbs and around the drains in your neighborhood can help, but bag it, don’t put it into the drain.

If you can, stay inside during storms, and if you are on the road, this is Redick’s advice.

“We encourage them to use the Waze app,” Redick said. “That will let them know where those flooded areas are.”

This kind of rain driven flooding is different than the coast flooding many in our area are used to navigating. Redick reminds drivers to never drive through water, especially moving water.

It’s not worth the risk to your personal safety or your pocket book — those care repairs are pricey.