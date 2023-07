NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for 43-year-old Keisha L. Boone, last seen in Norfolk Thursday.

Boone is 5-foot-3 and 210 pounds, with blond and brown braided hair. Police said they are concerned for Boone’s well-being and ask anyone who knows where she is to call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(Photo – Norfolk Police Department)