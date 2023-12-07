NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health is scheduled to be closed all day on Friday, Dec. 8, and after 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

The closing is a result of a workforce development. All offices including the administrative, environment health, public health clinics, WIC and vital records are all set to be closed.

Offices and clinics are scheduled to reopen at regular business hours on Monday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 18.

To schedule a clinic appointment, call 757-683-2735 or for a WIC appointment call 757-435-6417.