Norfolk church hosting two upcoming vaccination clinics

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Faith Deliverance Christian Center has announced plans to host two vaccination clinics in partnership with Sentara and People’s Pharmacy.

The first event will be held with Sentara on Tuesday, April 27, from noon to 3 p.m.

They’re providing first dose Pfizer vaccines available for anyone 16 years or older.

Those who are 16 or 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. A signed vaccine consent form will be required upon check-in.

You can register via phone by calling the Sentara Vaccine Scheduling Call Center at 1-833-887-6943. You can also scan the QR code on the flyer below.

The second event, in partnership with People’s Pharmacy, will take place on Saturday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They’re providing the Moderna vacinne for ages 18 years and older. You can register online here or call 1-757-624-1950.

Faith Deliverance Christian Center is located at 1010 East 26th Street, Norfolk, Virginia.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local COVID-19 vaccine updates.