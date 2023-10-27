NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Oct. 12, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized three firearms and over 200 rounds of ammunition in Norfolk, officials said.

The firearms were concealed in shipping containers set for Liberia and were declared to contain three vehicles and households goods but, upon inspection, was discovered to carry firearms and ammo concealed inside the two black barrels, officials said.

The cache included a Taurus GC3 9mm, a Bersa 380 ACP, and a Hatfield 12-gauge shotgun, four magazines, 159 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 20 rounds of 308 ammunition and 25 rounds of 12-gauge shells, according to a release.

No arrests had been made. CBP officers took the firearms and ammo, and informed Homeland Security Investigations.

“Oftentimes, firearms being smuggled out of the United States are destined to the hands of transnational criminal organizations who use those weapons to terrorize or hurt innocent victims,” said Mark Laria, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News. “Customs and Border Protection’s border security mission helps protect the defenseless by intercepting these illegally exported firearms.”

This isn’t the first time CBP Officers discovered firearms being smuggled including one incident in June being sent to Czech Republic and another in July for Sierra Leone.